Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,053. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

