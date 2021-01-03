Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Tops $1.15

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Pylon Network has a market cap of $670,132.95 and approximately $236.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 115.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

