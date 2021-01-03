$115.10 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report sales of $115.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.20 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $113.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $459.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.90 million to $459.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $460.90 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 113,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,496. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

