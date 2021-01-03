TravelNote One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,621.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, TravelNote has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $22,668.53 and approximately $6,621.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00124177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00173692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00520252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048099 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

