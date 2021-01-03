Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.48.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $6,234,102 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.11. The company had a trading volume of 897,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,902. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

