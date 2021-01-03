Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$61.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,181. The stock has a market cap of C$34.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.71. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.52.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.