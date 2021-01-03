Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $107.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

U stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.47. 714,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.49. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,194,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

