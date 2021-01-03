OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

OCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 612,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,207. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.