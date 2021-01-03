OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.
OCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
