PressOne Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $35,990.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.