DEAPcoin Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $184,129.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019654 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

