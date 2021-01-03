Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0676 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Tap has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $83.25 million and $213,768.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

