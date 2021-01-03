$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.34. The company had a trading volume of 223,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,714. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.69 and a 200-day moving average of $363.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.