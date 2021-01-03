Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 36.3% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $100,935.15 and $13.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00475735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

