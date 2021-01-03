DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $119,867.62 and approximately $12,879.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00276158 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,796,088 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

