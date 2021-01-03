Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $9.27 on Tuesday, reaching $431.09. 330,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,011. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

