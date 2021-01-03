Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 34.1% This Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $29,699.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

