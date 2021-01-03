Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $332.59 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $17.91 or 0.00053610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $332.59 million and $12.14 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,403.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.01233465 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00220613 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

