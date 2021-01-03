Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post sales of $436.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.36 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $385.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

CACC stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.14. 79,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,158. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

