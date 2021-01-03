Ark (ARK) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ark has a total market cap of $46.27 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,447,930 coins and its circulating supply is 126,227,033 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

