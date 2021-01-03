Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce sales of $379.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.73 million and the highest is $384.31 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $311.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $13,289,119. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $272.25. 632,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

