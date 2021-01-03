Dimecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014711 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001022 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001699 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

