Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $7.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,941. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,484 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.78. 218,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.