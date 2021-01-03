Penta Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Penta has a total market capitalization of $866,084.70 and $180,488.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penta has traded 98.6% lower against the dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00170976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00508352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019129 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

