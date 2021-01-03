Streamr Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00270950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00027509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.02037690 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

