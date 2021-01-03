Comparing National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) & Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 35.97% 6.09% 3.18% Colony Capital -146.26% -58.61% -20.43%

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and Colony Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 10.60 $299.18 million $2.76 14.83 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 1.00 -$1.05 billion $0.50 9.62

National Retail Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Retail Properties and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 1 1 2.50 Colony Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Colony Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Colony Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

