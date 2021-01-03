Bitcoin Planet Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,391.34 or 1.00458470 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00267693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00450174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00149948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

