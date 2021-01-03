Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $691,494.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.44 million and $691,494.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,223,212,991 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

