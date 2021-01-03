Moeda Loyalty Points 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.79 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00270950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00027509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.02037690 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.