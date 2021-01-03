Ubricoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. Ubricoin has a total market capitalization of $69,125.97 and $7.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubricoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, EtherFlyer and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004635 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001517 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000903 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubricoin

Ubricoin is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com

Ubricoin Token Trading

Ubricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, EtherFlyer and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

