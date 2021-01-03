PUBLISH Market Capitalization Reaches $643,095.78 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $643,095.78 and $53,600.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00122004 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00170804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00507465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00264767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019041 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003342 BTC.

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

