WinCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $693,329.88 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $693,329.88 and $45,740.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

