Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 133.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00466573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,790,242,601 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.