Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $191.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $195.55 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $218.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $764.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $770.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $768.46 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $832.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 41,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 44.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

