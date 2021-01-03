$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,234. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

