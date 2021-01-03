Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.92. 1,821,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

