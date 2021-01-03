Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $63.82 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,507.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.01218857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00218974 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 412,129,390 coins and its circulating supply is 395,155,296 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

