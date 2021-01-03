Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report $18.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.97 billion and the lowest is $18.80 billion. Humana posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $77.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 billion to $77.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.25 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.05.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,103. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

