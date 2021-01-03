ChartEx Reaches Market Cap of $200,487.91 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $200,487.91 and approximately $60,322.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00122111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00170955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00505883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00264327 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018984 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003339 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

