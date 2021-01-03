Energi Price Reaches $1.32 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00122111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00170955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00505883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00264327 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018984 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,356,417 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

