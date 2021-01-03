Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report sales of $8.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $31.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.85 billion to $32.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $35.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 38.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,757. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

