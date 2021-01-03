$983.79 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post $983.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $987.30 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.71.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

