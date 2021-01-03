Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. 444,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

