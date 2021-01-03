Ardor (ARDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.10 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.79 million and $8.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00233061 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

