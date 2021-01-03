Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.22 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $228.40 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00169756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00505858 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,906,014 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

