Venus Hits Market Cap of $26.91 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00010619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,470.95 or 0.99891211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

