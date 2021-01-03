Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 723,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

