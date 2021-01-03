Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

