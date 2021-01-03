Graphcoin (GRPH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

