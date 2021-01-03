$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the lowest is $2.02. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $114.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

