Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post sales of $5.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $7.33 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 million to $21.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,850. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

